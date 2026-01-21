Eagles Aren’t Top Option For Brian Daboll, Targeting Bills HC Or Titans OC Vacancies

According to Dianna Russini, the Eagles understand that former Giants HC Brian Daboll does not have Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator vacancy at the top of his priority list.

Russini says Daboll ideally wants to land in Buffalo as head coach to reunite with QB Josh Allen. If that doesn’t work out, she notes Daboll is expected to join the Titans as offensive coordinator under new HC Robert Saleh.

Daboll and former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel were among the Eagles’ top targets to replace former OC Kevin Patullo by reports. However, it looks like they won’t be able to land either one with McDaniel choosing the Chargers’ OC vacancy last night.

The Eagles had their interview with Daboll on Tuesday and he’s set to interview with the Bills for their HC vacancy in the next few days.

Here’s where the Eagles OC search stands so far:

Falcons OC Zac Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ole Miss OC Charlie Weis Jr (Expected)

(Expected) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles Pass Game Coordinator Bobby Slowik (Requested)

(Requested) Former Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Daboll, 50, started his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000. He remained with New England until 2006 and spent the last few seasons as the receivers coach.

Daboll joined the Jets from 2007-2008 as their QBs coach before having short stints as offensive coordinator with Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City. He rejoined the Patriots in 2013 as the TE coach until 2016 and spent a season at Alabama before becoming the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

Daboll then got his first head coaching job with the Giants in 2022 and was named Coach of the Year after his first season.

In his head coaching career, Daboll has a record of 20-40-1 (.336 percent), which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.

We’ll have more on the Eagles’ OC search and Daboll as the news is available.