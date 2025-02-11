Eagles Assistant Kevin Patullo Top Internal Candidate For OC Opening

Zach Berman named Eagles pass game coordinator/associate HC Kevin Patullo as the top internal candidate to replace Kellen Moore as OC.

It’s worth noting the Eagles will still conduct a full search for the vacancy, including satisfying the Rooney Rule. Berman also mentioned the difference in preparation as opposed to when former DC Jonathan Gannon left for Arizona following their 2023 Super Bowl appearance.

Patullo, 43, began his coaching career at South Florida as a graduate assistant back in 2003. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Chiefs in 2007 as an offensive assistant & offensive quality control coach.

From there, Patullo has coached for the Bills, Titans, Jets and Colts before the Eagles hired him as their pass game coordinator in 2021. He also gained the associate HC label in 2023 along with pass game coordinator.