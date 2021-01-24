Eagles Asst. HC Duce Staley Asks For Release, Bears & Lions Interested

According to John Clark, Eagles assistant HC/RB coach Duce Staley has asked to be released from his contract with Philadelphia.

Staley interviewed for the Eagles’ head coaching vacancy but was passed over again for the position. He interviewed for the job back in 2016 as well.

With interest from the Bears and Lions, per Mike Garafolo, Staley has decided to explore other opportunities.

Staley, 45, was drafted by the Eagles in the third round out of South Carolina in 1997. After a 10-year playing career with the Eagles and Steelers, Staley returned to Philadelphia as a coaching assistant in 2011.

Staley has held a number of different positions with the Eagles under multiple coaching staffs, including RB coach since 2013, and was promoted to assistant head coach in 2018.