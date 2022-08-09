Eagles C Jason Kelce Having Elbow Surgery

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Eagles announced C Jason Kelce is having elbow surgery to clean up an issue that’s come up during camp, per Jeff McLane.

Jason Kelce

The team downplayed the severity of the issue, calling it a “routine cleanout.”

“After trying to work through discomfort in his elbow, it was agreed that a routine ‘cleanout’ was in his best interest and would also allow for a speedy recovery,” the team said in a statement.

McLane added most arthroscopic procedures have a timeline of around two to four weeks and this is the expectation with Kelce, which would have him back in time to play Week 1. 

Kelce, 34, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2011. He was entering the sixth year of his seven-year, $40.11 million contract when he agreed to an extension with the Eagles in 2019 that paid him an annual salary of $11 million.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth up to $12 million in March of 2021. He signed another one-year, $14 million deal for 2022. 

In 2021, Kelce appeared in and started 17 games for the Eagles at center. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 3 center out of 39 qualifying players. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply