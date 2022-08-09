Eagles C Jason Kelce Having Elbow Surgery

The Eagles announced C Jason Kelce is having elbow surgery to clean up an issue that’s come up during camp, per Jeff McLane.

The team downplayed the severity of the issue, calling it a “routine cleanout.”

“After trying to work through discomfort in his elbow, it was agreed that a routine ‘cleanout’ was in his best interest and would also allow for a speedy recovery,” the team said in a statement.

McLane added most arthroscopic procedures have a timeline of around two to four weeks and this is the expectation with Kelce, which would have him back in time to play Week 1.

Kelce, 34, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2011. He was entering the sixth year of his seven-year, $40.11 million contract when he agreed to an extension with the Eagles in 2019 that paid him an annual salary of $11 million.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth up to $12 million in March of 2021. He signed another one-year, $14 million deal for 2022.

In 2021, Kelce appeared in and started 17 games for the Eagles at center. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 3 center out of 39 qualifying players.