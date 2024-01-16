Eagles C Jason Kelce To Retire

According to Adam Schefter, Eagles C Jason Kelce told his teammates in the locker room after the game Monday that he plans to retire.

Kelce has pondered retirement for a few seasons now and has been playing on one-year deals. He’s come back to chase another Super Bowl win in Philadelphia.

However it appears he’s finally ready to move on to the next chapter, and he leaves the NFL as a surefire future Hall of Famer and one of the best centers to play in years.

Kelce, 36, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2011. He was entering the sixth year of his seven-year, $40.11 million contract when he agreed to an extension with the Eagles in 2019 that paid him an annual salary of $11 million.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth up to $12 million in March of 2021. He signed another one-year, $14 million deal for 2022 and for 2023.

In 2023, Kelce appeared in and started all 17 games for the Eagles at center. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 4 center out of 38 qualifying players.

For his career, Kelce appeared in 193 games for the Eagles and made 193 starts. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time first-team AP All-Pro selection.