Eagles & Cowboys Had Discussion About Darius Slay Trade Before Stephon Gilmore Deal

Update:

Todd Archer has updated his report from earlier with the following:

Clarification: there was a discussion about the Cowboys' potential interest in Darius Slay once the Eagles gave him permission to seek a trade. Eagles did not make the call to Dallas. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 14, 2023

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that the Eagles called the Cowboys about a potential trade for CB Darius Slay before Dallas agreed to the deal with the Colts for Stephon Gilmore.

The Eagles recently gave Slay’s agent Drew Rosenhaus permission to seek a trade out of Philadelphia. However, it’s still somewhat surprising that the Eagles were willing to trade him within the division.

Philadelphia is clearly letting Slay gauge his value right now, as extension talks haven’t gone the way the two parties had hoped.

Slay, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $50.2 million extension that included $23 million fully guaranteed.

Slay was traded to the Eagles in 2019 and he quickly agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed with Philadelphia.

In 2022, Slay appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 55 tackles, three interceptions and 14 pass defenses.