Eagles CB Zech McPhearson Out For Season With Torn Achilles

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Eagles CB Zech McPhearson suffered a torn Achilles during Thursday’s preseason and will now miss the entire 2023 season.

You can expect the Eagles to place McPhearson on injured reserve in the coming days.

McPhearson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2021. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract with Philadelphia.

In 2022, McPhearson appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 14 tackles, one sack and a pass defense.