Eagles Hosting CB Nazeeh Johnson For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are hosting CB Nazeeh Johnson for a free agent visit today.

He was most recently with the Chiefs, primarily as a reserve and special teamer.

Johnson, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Marshall. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

Kansas City re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2024. The Chiefs tendered him as a restricted free agent at the original round level in 2025.

He played out that deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in two games for the Chiefs and recorded two tackles.