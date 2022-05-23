Eagles Claim DB Jimmy Moreland Off Waivers

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Philadelphia Eagles claimed DB Jimmy Moreland off of waivers from the Texans on Monday.

Moreland, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when Washington waived him with an injury designation coming out of training camp.

Moreland later reverted to their injured reserve. Washington waived him with an injury settlement and he was claimed off of waivers by the Texans at the start of last year.

Houston opted to waive Moreland last week.

In 2021, Moreland appeared in seven games for the Texans, but did not record a statistic.