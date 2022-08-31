Eagles Claim QB Ian Book Off Waiver Wire

The Philadelphia Eagles claimed QB Ian Book off the waiver wire from the Saints, per Albert Breer.

He’ll take over as the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew.

Book, 24, was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal that’s worth $4.153 million and included a $673,584 signing bonus.

In 2021, Book appeared in one game and made one start for the Saints, completing 12-20 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed three times for six yards.