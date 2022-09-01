Eagles Claim RB Trey Sermon Off Waivers From 49ers

Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles have claimed RB Trey Sermon off of waivers from the 49ers on Thursday.

Schefter says that the Eagles and 49ers discussed a trade for Sermon last week, but ultimately never reached a deal.

This is about as good of a landing spot for Sermon as he could expect at this point in the year.

Sermon, 23, transferred to Ohio State from Oklahoma in 2020 and set the Buckeye’s single-game rushing record with 331 yards. The 49ers took Sermon with pick No. 88 overall in 2021.

However, San Francisco opted to waive Sermon coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Sermon appeared in nine games for the 49ers and rushed for 167 yards on 41 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with three receptions for 26 yards and one touchdown.

During his four-year college career, Sermon carried 455 times for 2,946 yards (6.5 YPC) and 25 touchdowns. He also had 48 catches for 486 yards (10.1 YPC) and three touchdowns.