Eagles Claim TE Kevin Foelsch From Jets, Cut TE McCallan Castles

The Philadelphia Eagles officially waived TE McCallan Castles with an injury designation and claimed TE Kevin Foelsch off of waivers from the Jets on Saturday.

Castles will revert to the Eagles’ injured reserve list should he clear waivers on Monday.

Foelsch wound up going undrafted out of the University of New Haven this past April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers, but was waived soon after.

The Jets signed Foelsch to a contract in May before waiving him Friday.

During his college career at New Haven, Foelsch caught 73 passes for 660 yards and 16 touchdowns over the course of five seasons.