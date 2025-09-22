Eagles Claim WR Xavier Gipson

According to Tom Pelissero, the Eagles claimed WR Xavier Gipson off the waiver wire from the Giants.

It’s the second time in as many weeks that Gipson has been claimed, as the Giants got him off waivers from the Jets after he fumbled a kickoff in Week 1.

Mistake notwithstanding, Gipson has a lot of experience as a return specialist and the Eagles had difficulties on kickoffs on Sunday in Week 3.

Gipson, 24, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of S.F. Austin following the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the team as a rookie and each of his first three years, but was waived following Week 1 this year.

The Giants later claimed Gipson off waivers from the Jets but cut him ahead of Week 3.

In 2025, Gipson appeared in one game for the Jets and returned two punts for 19 yards and five kickoffs for 142 yards.