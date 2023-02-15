Eagles Consider Re-Signing S C.J. Gardner-Johnson As Priority This Offseason

Ralph Vacchiano, citing team sources, reports that the Eagles consider re-signing impending free-agent S C.J. Gardner-Johnson as a “priority” this offseason.

Vacchiano points out that re-signing Gardner-Johnson will likely cost over $14 million per year. The franchise tag, meanwhile, is projected to be $14.5 million for safeties this year.

However, Philadelphia has just $8.3 million in available cap space for 2023 thus far and has tough choices to make with nine starters set to enter the open market, including CB James Bradberry, RB Miles Sanders, G Isaac Seumalo, LB T.J. Edwards, LB Kyzir White, DT Javon Hargrave, S Marcus Epps, and Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2019 out of Florida. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.54 million when the Saints traded him to the Eagles during the preseason.

He is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Gardner-Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and recorded 61 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, and eight pass defenses.