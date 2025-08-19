Eagles Could Get Trade Interest In Backup QB Tanner McKee

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer expects the Eagles to get trade interest in backup QB Tanner McKee, who has been impressive this preseason.

At the same time, Breer doesn’t think the Eagles would trade McKee unless they got a really strong return.

The former sixth-round pick out of Stanford has worked his way up to be Philadelphia’s No. 2 quarterback and has been lights out this preseason. He’s completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 252 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

McKee, 25, was an honorable mention All-PAC-12 selection in 2021 at Stanford and was on several preseason award watch lists heading into the 2022 season. He declared for the draft after his junior season.

The Eagles selected him with the No. 188 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,026,520 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $186,520.

In 2024, McKee appeared in two games for the Eagles and completed 30 of 45 pass attempts (66.7 percent) for 323 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.