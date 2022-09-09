Eagles Create $3.69M Of Cap Room By Reworking OL Isaac Seumalo’s Deal

Field Yates reports that the Eagles recently converted $4.615 million of OL Isaac Seumalo‘s base salary into a signing bonus and added an extra void year to the deal.

This move will create $3.692 million of 2022 cap space for the Eagles to work with and bring their current cap space to around $9.5 million.

Seumalo, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,200,864 and was set to make a base salary of $749,000 for the 2019 season when he agreed to a three-year contract extension.

In 2021, Seumalo appeared in three games for the Eagles, making three starts for them at left guard.