Eagles Cut RB Trey Sermon From IR & LB Rashaan Evans From PS

The Eagles officially waived RB Trey Sermon from injured reserve with a settlement on Friday.

Philadelphia also cut LB Rashaan Evans from their practice squad.

Sermon, 24, is a former third-round pick by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts as a rookie and he was quickly claimed by the Eagles. Philadelphia cut him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Sermon appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded two rushing attempts for 19 yards and no touchdowns.

Evans, 27, was taken with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Titans. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $11,577,192 rookie contract that included a $6,499,776 signing bonus when the Titans declined his fifth-year option.

The fifth-year option would have cost the Titans $9.735 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. Evans instead became an unrestricted free agent in 2022 and signed a one-year deal with the Falcons.

In 2022, Evans appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 159 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries and four pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 52 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.