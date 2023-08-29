Eagles Cutting LB Nicholas Morrow

According to Jeff McLane, the Eagles are cutting LB Nicholas Morrow as they trim their roster down to 53.

The veteran signed with the Eagles and was expected to compete for a starting job, but ended up losing his spot during training camp and the preseason.

Morrow, 28, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million rookie contract and re-signed to a one-year restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

Las Vegas re-signed him to another one-year deal in 2021, but he missed the entire season due to a foot injury.

The Bears signed Morrow to a one-year contract last year. He signed on with the Eagles on a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Morrow appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 116 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one interception and two pass defenses.