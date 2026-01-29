Eagles DC Vic Fangio Considering Retirement?

Eagles DC Vic Fangio has coached in the NFL for 25 seasons and will be 68 when the 2026 season kicks off. There’s apparently some question about if he will still be coaching then.

Appearing on The Anthony Gargano Show, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was asked about the possibility of Fangio retiring. Garafolo mentioned discussions he had last year, when Fangio was telling other staffers he was done in the immediate aftermath of the team’s Super Bowl victory.

Ultimately Fangio returned for another season, and Garafolo believes it has a similar feel this offseason. He thinks the longtime coach will contemplate retirement and thinks his decision could go either way.

“I haven’t seen anything definitive that he’s coming back. I haven’t seen anything definitive that he’s retiring…Nothing would surprise me either way,” Garafolo said.

Fangio, 67, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints back in 1986 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league.

He has worked for several teams including the Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens, and 49ers before he was hired by the Bears as their defensive coordinator back in 2015. The Broncos hired Fangio as their head coach in 2019 but he was fired and opted to sit out the 2022 season rather than take a defensive coordinator position.

After consulting with the Eagles, Fangio signed on with the Dolphins as the defensive coordinator in 2023. However, he wound up joining Philadelphia as their defensive coordinator back in January of 2024.

In his three years with Denver, Fangio had a record of 19-30 (38.8 percent) with no playoff appearances.

We will have more on Fangio as it becomes available.