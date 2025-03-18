Eagles DE Brandon Graham Announces Retirement

Eagles DE Brandon Graham officially announced his retirement from the NFL at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I gave everything I had in this. I don’t have no regrets,” he said via Brooks Kubena.

Graham, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $26 million contract before agreeing to a three-year deal worth $40 million with Philadelphia in 2019.

Graham was in the final year of his contract when he agreed to a one-year contract worth $6 million last year. He returned to Philadelphia on a one-year contract this past March.

In his career, Graham played 15 seasons for the Eagles. He recorded 487 total tackles, 126 tackles for loss, 76.5 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and 11 passes defended. He was a two-time Super Bowl champ and one-time Pro Bowl selection.