Eagles DE Brandon Graham Could Return Next Season

Mike Garafolo spoke with veteran Eagles DE Brandon Graham, who said that he will take time to consider his next move.

Graham told Garafolo that his body adjusted well down the stretch and may have football left in him despite turning 38 years old in April.

The Eagles explored the trade market for an edge rusher, given the injuries to a young position room before signing Graham, who had retired during the offseason.

Graham, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $26 million contract before agreeing to a three-year deal worth $40 million with Philadelphia in 2019.

Graham was in the final year of his contract when he agreed to a one-year contract worth $6 million last year. He returned to Philadelphia on a one-year contract this past March.

In his career, Graham played 16 seasons for the Eagles. He recorded 495 total tackles, 128 tackles for loss, 79.5 sacks, 23 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and 11 passes defended. He was a two-time Super Bowl champ and one-time Pro Bowl selection.

We will have more on Graham as it becomes available.