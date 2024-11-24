Eagles DE Brandon Graham Out For Season

Eagles veteran DE Brandon Graham told reporters that he suffered a torn triceps during Sunday’s win over the Rams and is out for the season.

Graham’s future in the NFL was in question beyond this season, as retirement was a distinct possibility.

However, Graham told reporters that he hasn’t thought about what his plans are beyond this season.

You can expect the Eagles to place Graham on injured reserve in the coming days.

Graham, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $26 million contract before agreeing to a three-year deal worth $40 million with Philadelphia in 2019.

Graham was in the final year of his contract when he agreed to a one-year contract worth $6 million last year. He returned to Philadelphia on a one-year contract this past March.

Entering today’s game, Graham had appeared in 10 games for the Eagles and recorded 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a fumble and a pass defense.