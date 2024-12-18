Eagles Designate DE Bryce Huff To Return

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have designated DE Bryce Huff to return from injured reserve.

We have signed TE Kevin Foelsch to the practice squad and opened the practice window for DE Bryce Huff. pic.twitter.com/P1RglXQBif — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 18, 2024

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added back to the active roster.

He’s been out with a wrist injury that eventually needed surgery, so the Eagles are getting him back just in time for the stretch run and the postseason.

Additionally, the team announced it signed TE Kevin Foelsch to the practice squad.

Huff, 26, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed the standard three-year UDFA deal.

New York re-signed him as a restricted free agent in 2023. Huff was testing the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Eagles.

In 2024, Huff has appeared in 10 games for the Eagles and recorded 10 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.