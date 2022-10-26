Eagles Designate TE Tyree Jackson To Return

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday that they’ve designated TE Tyree Jackson to return from the PUP list.

Eagles have have activated a 21-day practice window for TE Tyree Jackson. pic.twitter.com/lYaiSknaSv — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 26, 2022

This officially opens a three-week window of time for Jackson to be activated or he would be out for the remainder of the season.

Jackson suffered a torn ACL during the Week 18 season finale against the Dallas Cowboys and was placed on the PUP list at the start of the regular season.

Jackson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in 2019, converting from quarterback to tight end. He lasted just a few months in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

The Eagles signed him to a futures contract back in January.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in nine games for the Eagles and started three of them. He caught three passes for 22 yards and one touchdown.