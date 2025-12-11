Eagles Designating OT Cameron Williams To Return From IR

By
Tony Camino
-

Jeff McLane reports the Eagles are designating OT Cameron Williams to return from injured reserve.

Cameron Williams

Williams has 21 days to return to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster, or he will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season. 

Williams, 22, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Texas. He signed a four-year, $4,451,568 contract through 2028 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025. 

In his collegiate career, Williams appeared in 35 games over three seasons with Texas and made 16 starts. 

