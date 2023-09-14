Eagles Elevate P Arryn Siposs & WR Britain Covey For Thursday Night Football

The Philadelphia Eagles officially elevated WR Britain Covey and P Arryn Siposs from the practice squad for Thursday’s game against the Vikings.

Siposs, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Auburn back in 2020. He later signed on with the Lions but was released and added to their practice squad.

The Eagles signed Siposs to a futures contract and he was the team’s starting punter in 2022. He was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

In 2023, Siposs has appeared in one game and totaled 197 yards on four attempts (49.3 YPA).