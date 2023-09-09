Eagles Elevate P Arryn Siposs & WR Britain Covey

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday that they’ve elevated WR Britain Covey and P Arryn Siposs to their active roster.

Siposs, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Auburn back in 2020. He later signed on with the Lions but was released and added to their practice squad.

The Eagles signed Siposs to a futures contract and he was the team’s starting punter in 2022. He was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

In 2022, Siposs appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and totaled 2,005 yards on 44 attempts (45.6 YPA) and 16 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.