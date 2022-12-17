Eagles Elevate P Brett Kern & LB Christian Elliss

The Eagles announced on Saturday that they have elevated P Brett Kern and LB Christian Elliss for Week 15.

Eagles have elevated P Brett Kern and LB Christian Elliss from the practice squad for tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/YLfrrd2Uau — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 17, 2022

Philadelphia brought Kern in to replace P Arryn Siposs, who got injured during last Sunday’s game and is out indefinitely.

Kern, 36, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2008. He lasted just over a year in Denver before being claimed off of waivers by the Titans.

Kern has gone on to play the past 13 seasons for the Titans. The Titans signed him to a four-year extension worth $12.55 million in 2019.

He was let go by the Titans earlier this season when they went with undrafted P Ryan Stonehouse, who won the punting competition.

In 2021, Kern appeared in 14 games and totaled 2,105 punt yards on 47 attempts (44.8 YPA), which includes 18 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.