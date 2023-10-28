Eagles Elevate WR Julio Jones For Week 8

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday that they’ve elevated WR Julio Jones to their active roster for Week 8.

We've elevated WR Julio Jones from the Practice Squad for tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/AH4J9HX7OF — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 28, 2023

Jones, 34, was a first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.

The Falcons traded Jones to the Titans with three years remaining on that deal. He was set to make a base salary of $15.3 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

Jones was set to make a base salary of $11,513,000 for the 2022 season when the Titans designated him as a post-June 1 cut. He later caught on with the Buccaneers during the 2022 season.

The Eagles signed Jones to their practice squad last week.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in one game for the Eagles and caught one pass for three yards.