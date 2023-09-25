Eagles Elevating P Braden Mann & WR Devon Allen

According to Tim McManus, the Eagles are elevating P Braden Mann and WR Devon Allen from the practice squad.

Mann, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets out of Texas A&M back in 2020. He was entering the final year in 2023 of his four-year, $3,472,099 deal that included a $177,099 signing bonus.

New York waived him in April after failing to find a trade partner and he was claimed by the Steelers. However, Pittsburgh cut him during final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and he soon caught on with Philadelphia.

In 2022, Mann appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and totaled 3,889 yards on 83 attempts (46.9 YPA) to go along with 27 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.