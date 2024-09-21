Eagles Elevating WR Parris Campbell & TE Jack Stoll

According to Zach Berman, the Eagles are elevating WR Parris Campbell and TE Jack Stoll for Week 3.

He was released from the Eagles after he had been competing for the No. 3 receiver job but failed to separate from the pack and Philadelphia was prompted to trade for WR Jahan Dotson instead.

Campbell, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Ohio State during the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out of the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $4.7 million with $2.7 million guaranteed.

Campbell played out his rookie contract and caught on with the Giants last offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2024 season and was released by the team, winding up on their practice squad.

In 2024, Campbell has appeared in one game and recorded no statistics.