Eagles Expected To Get Jalen Hurts Back For Week 18

According to Adam Schefter, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is expected to return for Philadelphia in Week 18 against the Giants.

Hurts will miss his second game of the season when the Eagles take on the Saints today due to a sprained shoulder. If Philadelphia wins, they can lock up the No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye.

In that scenario, Schefter says Hurts could see limited snaps in the regular season finale, enough to get him tuned up for the postseason without risking further injury, as otherwise he will have gone five weeks without playing.

If the Eagles lose to the Saints, they could need to beat the Giants to clinch a bye, and in that scenario Schefter says Hurts will be fully healthy if needed.

Hurts, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract with a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hurt has appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns.

We will have more news on Hurts as it becomes available.