Eagles Expected To Trade Carson Wentz In The Coming Days

Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen are reporting that the Eagles are expected to trade Carson Wentz in the coming days.

According to Schefter, the most pertinent questions now become where, when and for what, but a trade agreement could be in place as soon as early next week.

Schefter adds that Philadelphia has insisted to other teams that they would be happy to bring Wentz back to Philadelphia.

One “well-placed” source tells ESPN that the Eagles are said to be looking for “a Matthew Stafford package” in return for Wentz.

The Bears and Colts have reportedly expressed “some level of interest” in Wentz, while others are gauging the market to see what it would take.

Philadelphia is reported in no rush to move Wentz, but he is owed a $10 million roster bonus due on the third day of the league year.

Jeremy Fowler, citing teams “closely evaluating” the quarterback market, reported earlier that Eagles GM Howie Roseman ultimately wants a first-round pick in exchange for Wentz.

Although Fowler’s sources indicate that a deal could come “sooner than later,” the belief is that only a select number of teams are interested, due to the fact that Wentz is owed $47 million over the next two years.

The Bears and Colts have been the two teams linked to Wentz the most in recent days after trade buzz involving the Eagles’ quarterback started to pick up. However, it’s possible other teams could be in the mix, considering that a number of teams could still use an upgrade at quarterback.

Wentz, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles then signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees.

In 2020, Wentz has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Eagles and Wentz as the news is available.