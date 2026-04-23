NFC Notes: George Pickens, A.J. Brown, Odell Beckham, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones confirmed that the team expects WR George Pickens to play under the franchise tag next season.

“We’ve made a decision that we’re going to have George Pickens play under the franchise tag, which won’t be a first for us. So there won’t be negotiations on a long-term deal,” Jones said, via Around The NFL. “That’s certainly not a first for this organization and certainly won’t be a first in the league in terms of this decision as we move forward. Whether it’s Dak Prescott, who played under one and got tagged a second time, whether it’s D-Law (edge rusher Demarcus Lawrence), whether it’s (running back) Tony Pollard, we’ve certainly had those situations. We’re fired up to have George on this football team. Obviously, he’s been here for a year. We gave up a third-round pick. Certainly, he’s made tremendous progress in the year that he’s been here. I think he’d be the first to tell you that this is a great situation for him, playing with (receiver) CeeDee (Lamb) and Dak and coach (Brian) Schottenheimer’s offense. I think he loves coach Schottenheimer and what he brings to the table. But certainly, a conscious decision that we’d make.”

Jones added that it’s hard to commit financially to two top-flight receivers due to cap purposes.