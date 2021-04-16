Eagles Exploring Trades Into Top 10 Picks

According to Ben Standig of the Athletic, the Eagles are exploring potential trades back up into the top 10, despite their trade with the Dolphins that saw them drop down from No. 6 to No. 12 overall.

Standig mentions that Philadelphia could still trade up and come away with more assets in the end after they acquired a first-round pick in 2022 from the Dolphins.

Unfortunately, Standig doesn’t offer any specific targets for the Eagles, but it’s safe to assume that they would be looking at a receiver, offensive tackle and maybe one of the top cornerbacks.

LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase or Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle could be the focus of a potential move up the board, considering Philadelphia’s need for cornerback help.

The Lions at No. 7, the Panthers at No. 8 and the Broncos at No. 9 overall are three teams who may have some interest in trading down a pick for more picks.

To get in this range, the Eagles would likely have to part with a mid-round pick in the range of a third-round selection, which wouldn’t be all that costly if they were locked into a specific player.

We’ll have more regarding the Eagles as the news is available.