Eagles Eyeing Week 13 Return For DT Jordan Davis, Week 15-18 For TE Dallas Goedert

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles are confident TE Dallas Goedert will be able to return from his shoulder injury later this season after his stint on injured reserve.

One source told Schefter, “the only question is whether it’s with two, three or four games left [in the regular season]. But he will be back this season, definitely.”

Goedert must miss a minimum of four games after being placed on injured reserve, which would make the soonest he’s available to play Week 15 against the Bears. If that’s too fast, the Eagles will have games against the Cowboys, Saints and Giants to close out the season before the playoffs.

Schefter also reports the Eagles think first-round DT Jordan Davis has a realistic chance of returning to play in Week 13 against the Titans. That would be his first game eligible to play after going on injured reserve with an ankle injury earlier this month.

He would add to an interior defensive line group that’s been recently bolstered by the signings of veteran DTs Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.

Goedert, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and set to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season when he signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2021.

He’s due to make base salaries of $1 million in 2022 and 2023.

In 2022, Goedert has appeared in nine games for the Eagles and recorded 43 receptions on 53 targets for 544 yards (12.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.

Davis, 22, was an AP All-American as a senior and won the Chuck Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy, given to college football’s best defensive player and best interior defensive lineman respectively. The Eagles traded up and used the No. 13 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He’s signed a four-year, $17,009,274 contract that includes a $9,550,381. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2022, Davis has appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 14 tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.