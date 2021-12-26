Eagles Fear RB Miles Sanders Has Broken Hand

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, reports that the Eagles fear RB Miles Sanders suffered a broken hand during Sunday’s win over the Giants.

The plan is for Sanders to undergo more tests on Monday, but if a fracture is confirmed, he would miss a few weeks.

The Eagles are still trying to secure a playoff spot, so it’s likely he would be out for the regular season if tests are confirmed.

Sanders, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $5.35 million rookie contract.

He’s set to make base salaries of $982,294 this season and $1,224,569 in 2022.

In 2021, Sanders has rushed for 709 yards on 130 carries (5.5 YPC) to go along with 25 receptions for 155 yards receiving and no touchdowns.