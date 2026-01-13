Eagles Firing Offensive Coordinator Kevin Patullo

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles have informed offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo that they’re moving on after a disappointing season.

The Eagles have confirmed the news:

It was clear that changes were likely in Philadelphia after the offense never really got on track this past season.

The issue for Philly is that they will now be hiring their fifth offensive coordinator in the last five years.

Patullo, 44, began his coaching career at South Florida as a graduate assistant back in 2003. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Chiefs in 2007 as an offensive assistant & offensive quality control coach.

From there, Patullo has coached for the Bills, Titans, Jets and Colts before the Eagles hired him as their pass game coordinator in 2021. He also gained the associate HC label in 2023 along with pass game coordinator.

The Eagles promoted Patullo to offensive coordinator in 2025 after Kellen Moore departed for the Saints’ job.

In 2025, the Eagles offense ranked No. 19 in points scored, No. 24 in total yards, No. 18 in rushing yards and No. 23 in passing yards.