Eagles Give CB Darius Slay Permission To Seek Trade

Dianna Russini reports that the Eagles have given CB Darius Slay‘s agent Drew Rosenhaus permission to seek a trade out of Philadelphia.

Russini adds that the Eagles are still hoping to find a solution where Slay remains with the team.

According to OverTheCap.com, trading Slay would free up $3,702,000 of available cap space while creating $22,409,000 in dead money.

Slay, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $50.2 million extension that included $23 million fully guaranteed.

Slay was traded to the Eagles in 2019 and he quickly agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed with Philadelphia.

In 2022, Slay appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 55 tackles, three interceptions and 14 pass defenses.

