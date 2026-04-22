Eagles Hosted Auburn EDGE Keldric Faulk For Top-30 Visit

Auburn EDGE Keldric Faulk told Devin Jackson of the Philadelphia Inquirer that the Eagles hosted him on a top-30 visit.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Faulk, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 10th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class. He committed to Auburn and remained there for three years, earning Third Team All-SEC honors in 2025 and SEC All-Freshman in 2023.

Dan Brugler of The Athletic has Faulk as the fourth-best edge rusher in the class with a first- to second-round grade.

During his three-year college career, Faulk appeared in 37 games and recorded 109 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.