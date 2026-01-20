Eagles Interviewing Brian Daboll For OC Opening Today

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports the Eagles are interviewing former Giants HC Brian Daboll for their OC opening on Tuesday.

Here’s a list of candidates for the Eagles OC vacancy:

Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Falcons OC Zac Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ole Miss OC Charlie Weis Jr (Expected)

(Expected) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles Pass Game Coordinator Bobby Slowik (Requested)

(Requested) Former Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Scheduled)

Daboll, 50, started his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000. He remained with New England until 2006 and spent the last few seasons as the receivers coach.

Daboll joined the Jets from 2007-2008 as their QBs coach before having short stints as offensive coordinator with Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City. He rejoined the Patriots in 2013 as the TE coach until 2016 and spent a season at Alabama before becoming the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

Daboll then got his first head coaching job with the Giants in 2022 and was named Coach of the Year after his first season.

In his head coaching career, Daboll has a record of 20-40-1 (.336 percent), which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.