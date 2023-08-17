Eagles LB Haason Reddick Undergoing Thumb Surgery

Ian Rapoport reports Eagles LB Haason Reddick is undergoing surgery on a thumb injury suffered in Monday’s practice with the expectation of being ready for Week 1.

Reddick, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

Reddick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of last year.

In 2022, Reddick appeared in all 17 games and recorded 49 tackles, 16 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.