Eagles LB Nakobe Dean Expected To Miss Multiple Weeks With Foot Injury

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Eagles rookie LB Nakobe Dean is expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury he suffered on Sunday.

Rapoport says injured reserve is an option for Dean, which would cost him at least four games before he could be activated.

Dean, 21, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was a unanimous All-American selection, earned first-team All-SEC honors, and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2021.

Dean signed a four-year rookie deal worth $5,186,894 and including a signing bonus of $952,286.

During his three-year college career, Dean appeared in 39 games and made 25 starts, recording 168 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, and 10 pass defenses.