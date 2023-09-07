Eagles Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles signed LB Kyron Johnson and CB Tiawan Mullen to their practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.
In corresponding moves, the team cut WR Joseph Ngata and TE Brady Russell.
Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Devon Allen
- WR Britain Covey
- DB Mekhi Garner
- T Julian Good-Jones
- DE Tarron Jackson
- DB Tristin McCollum
- P Arryn Siposs
- T Brett Toth
- LB Ben VanSumeren
- WR Greg Ward
- DT Thomas Booker
- T Le’Raven Clark
- LB Nicholas Morrow
- T Tyre Phillips
- CB Tiawan Mullen
- LB Kyron Johnson
Johnson, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2022 Draft out of Kansas. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3.9 million.
He was among the team’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason this year.
In 2022, Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 8 total tackles.
