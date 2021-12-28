Eagles Make Four Practice Squad Moves Including Signing RB Kerryon Johnson

The Eagles announced on Tuesday they have made four practice squad moves, including signing RB Kerryon Johnson.

Roster Moves: Eagles have signed RB Kerryon Johnson and OL Luke Juriga to the practice squad. The team has also released K Matt McCrane from the practice squad and placed WR John Hightower on the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/8asP48jUbN — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 28, 2021

Philadelphia also signed OL Luke Juriga and released K Matt McCrane while placing WR John Hightower on the COVID-19 list.

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

T Kayode Awosika WR John Hightower (COVID-19) RB Jason Huntley DE Matt Leo (International) LB JaCoby Stevens DT Raequan Williams WR KeeSean Johnson DT Marvin Wilson DE Cameron Malveaux TE Noah Togiai (COVID-19) WR Deon Cain TE Richard Rodgers DB Craig James LB Christian Elliss DB Jared Mayden DB Mac McCain OT Casey Tucker RB Kerryon Johnson OL Luke Juriga

Johnson, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6,503,698 rookie contract that included a $2,809,960 signing bonus when Detroit waived him last summer.

He was claimed by the Eagles but was waived with an injury designation and released with a settlement in August.

The 49ers signed Johnson to their practice squad but released him in October.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and rushed for 181 yards on 52 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 19 receptions for 187 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.