Eagles Make Four Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have signed TE Richard Rodgers to the practice squad and released OT Casey Tucker in a corresponding move. Philadelphia also designated TE Tyree Jackson and S K’Von Wallace to return from the injured reserve.

This opens a 21-day window for Jackson and Wallace to practice before being activated.

Rodgers, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2014 out of California. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,761,016 contract with the Packers before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Eagles in 2018.

The Eagles re-signed Rodgers to a two-year, $1.9 million in 2019 but later released him with an injury settlement in September. From there, Rodgers joined Washington last offseason but was cut loose and returned to Philadelphia on a one-year deal.

Philadelphia re-signed him during training camp and later added him to their practice squad. He also had a brief stint on the Cardinals’ practice squad earlier this month.

In 2020, Rodgers appeared 14 games for the Eagles and recorded 24 receptions for 345 yards (14.4 YPC) and two touchdowns.

Wallace, 24, was a three-year starter at Clemson and earned third-team All-ACC honors. The Eagles selected him with the No. 127 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wallace is entering the second year of a four-year, $4,001,113 rookie contract that includes a $706,113 signing bonus.

In 2021, Wallace has appeared in three games for the Eagles and recorded six total tackles.