Eagles Make Seven Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced a number of roster moves on Tuesday, including the signings of TE Jaeden Graham, C Cameron Tom and WR Lance Lenoir.

Philadelphia also released OT Jarrid Williams and placed OL Brett Toth, TE Tyree Jackson and TE Richard Rodgers on the PUP list.

Those three still count against the 90-man roster and are eligible to come off the list at any time.

Jackson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in 2019, converting from quarterback to tight end. He lasted just a few months in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

The Eagles signed him to a futures contract back in January.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in nine games for the Eagles and started three of them. He caught three passes for 22 yards and one touchdown.