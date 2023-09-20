Eagles Make Three Moves Including Placing CB Avonte Maddox On IR

The Eagles officially placed CB Avonte Maddox on injured reserve, promoted WR Britain Covey from the practice squad to their active roster, and signed RB Bryant Koback to their practice squad.

Maddox suffered a torn pectoral in Week 2 and is undergoing surgery. It’s a big loss for Philadelphia as Maddox was their starting nickel corner.

Maddox, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Eagles out of Pittsburgh back in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out a four-year, $3,085,914 rookie contract with the Eagles, that included a $625,914 signing bonus, $625,914 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $771,479.

Maddox later agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million extension that includes $13.3 million in guaranteed money and will keep him in Philadelphia through 2024.

In 2023, Maddox appeared in two games and recorded eight tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass defenses, and one forced fumble.