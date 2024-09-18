Eagles Make Three PS Moves Including Re-Signing S Caden Sterns

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed S Caden Sterns and OLB David Anenih to the practice squad, cutting TE Kevin Foelsch to make room.

Practice Squad: We’ve signed S Caden Sterns and OLB David Anenih and released TE Kevin Foelsch. pic.twitter.com/CTXQqqlnNp — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 18, 2024

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

WR Parris Campbell RB Tyrion Davis-Price QB Will Grier DT Gabe Hall TE E.J. Jenkins WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint S Andre’ Sam OL Laekin Vakalahi (International) OL Brett Toth DB J.T. Woods T Jack Driscoll WR Kyle Philips WR Danny Gray DB A.J. Woods TE Jack Stoll S Caden Sterns OLB David Anenih

Sterns, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas. Sterns was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn patellar tendon in Week 1 of the 2023 season and missed the remainder of the season.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,810,588 rookie contract that included a $330,588 signing bonus when the Broncos waived him during camp. He was claimed by the Panthers but waived with a failed physical designation.

Sterns caught on with the Eagles and has bounced on and off their practice squad.

In 2022, Sterns appeared in five games for the Broncos and recorded 21 total tackles, two interceptions, and four pass deflections.