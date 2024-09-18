Eagles Make Three PS Moves Including Re-Signing S Caden Sterns

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed S Caden Sterns and OLB David Anenih to the practice squad, cutting TE Kevin Foelsch to make room. 

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Parris Campbell
  2. RB Tyrion Davis-Price
  3. QB Will Grier
  4. DT Gabe Hall
  5. TE E.J. Jenkins
  6. WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
  7. S Andre’ Sam
  8. OL Laekin Vakalahi (International)
  9. OL Brett Toth
  10. DB J.T. Woods
  11. T Jack Driscoll
  12. WR Kyle Philips
  13. WR Danny Gray
  14. DB A.J. Woods
  15. TE Jack Stoll
  16. S Caden Sterns
  17. OLB David Anenih

Sterns, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas. Sterns was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn patellar tendon in Week 1 of the 2023 season and missed the remainder of the season.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,810,588 rookie contract that included a $330,588 signing bonus when the Broncos waived him during camp. He was claimed by the Panthers but waived with a failed physical designation. 

Sterns caught on with the Eagles and has bounced on and off their practice squad. 

In 2022, Sterns appeared in five games for the Broncos and recorded 21 total tackles, two interceptions, and four pass deflections. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply