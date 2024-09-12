Eagles Make Three Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed TEs Kevin Foelsch and Jack Stoll to their practice squad, per the transaction wire.

In correspondence, the Eagles have released DB Caden Sterns from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Eagles’ practice squad:

Sterns, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas. Sterns was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn patellar tendon in Week 1 of the 2023 season and missed the remainder of the season.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,810,588 rookie contract that included a $330,588 signing bonus when the Broncos waived him during camp. He was claimed by the Panthers but was waived with a failed physical designation.

Sterns caught on with the Eagles but was waived coming out of training camp. He then re-signed to the practice squad shortly after.

In 2022, Sterns appeared in five games for the Broncos and recorded 21 total tackles, two interceptions, and four pass deflections.